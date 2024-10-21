2 wounded, 1 killed in drive-by shooting at apartment complex on Detroit's east side

Two young men were shot - one of them fatally - on Detroit's east side Monday afternoon

An 18-year-old died from his wounds, while the 19-year-old is hospitalized in stable condition, said Detroit Police Cmdr. Rebecca McKay.

The shooting happened outside an apartment complex on Fenelon and Nevada at about 12:30 p.m.

It is unclear if the two victims live in the apartment complex.

"What we do know now is that a vehicle did drive through the complex and opened fire on these individuals," McKay said.

So far there have been no arrests.

Investigators are working to find the suspect or suspects while trying to figure out a motive.

"Our prayers and our condolences go out to the families," McKay said. "As with any crime that happens in the City of Detroit, we need the community to help us. If you see something, say something. Just know that when we receive information, we follow up on every lead."

If you know anything about what happened you’re asked to call Detroit Police Homicide Division at (313) 224-5777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.