'Calculated and cold blooded act': Man accused of murdering co-worker at Macomb County warehouse

article

A Southfield man is now facing charges after authorities say he shot and killed his co-worker inside a Harrison Township warehouse last week.

Karl Marcellus Johnson, 28, of Southfield, is accused of shooting Roger Palmer at Immanuel & Associates early Oct. 11. Palmer, 54, was found dead at his desk with a gunshot wound to the head just after 6:30 a.m.

Detectives with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office worked with other police agencies, including Michigan State Police and the FBI, to identify and arrest Johnson on Tuesday.

"This was a calculated and cold-blooded act that robbed a man of his life and devastated a family forever. We are committed to seeking justice for this crime, ensuring that such violence is met with the strongest legal consequences," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Johnson is now charged with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $5 million cash/surety.

He's due back in court on Oct. 29.