Man rescued from Detroit River after fishermen hear him yelling

A man was pulled from the Detroit River early Monday after fishermen heard him yelling and called for help.

The call about the man in the water came in around 3 a.m. Detroit firefighters, the Coast Guard, and Border Patrol all responded to help rescue the man.

It is not clear why the man was in the water or how he got there.

Dangers of the river, especially at night, include the temperature, currents, and ships that have difficulty seeing if someone is in the water when it is dark.

"It's chilly on the riverbank, and I'm going to say the water is pretty cold," said Samuel Vazquez, a chief with the Detroit Fire Department.