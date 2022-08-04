A guide to the Monroe County Fair
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's the beginning of August, which means that it is officially fair season!
The Monroe County Fair runs now through Aug. 6 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe.
Monroe County Fair Tickets
Thursday, Aug. 4- Saturday, Aug. 6:
- Adults: $7.00
- Children 6-12: $4.00
- Age 5 and under with parents: Free
- Unlimited Rides until 10:00pm with "Pay one price" wristbands. Wristbands are $30.00 per person. Individual ride tickets are also available for purchase.
Parking:
- Free in Lot A off Custer Road
- Free in lot off Shelter Lane and Raisinville Road
- Handicap parking available
Fair Activities
The fair includes carnival rides, food vendors, animal shows, musical performances, and more!
Fair Schedule
Thursday, Aug. 4
8:00am: 4-H Llama and Alpaca Show
8:30am: Pack Goats & Cart Classes
9:00am: 4-H Horse Show
9:00am-10:30pm: 4-H Modeling
10:30am: 4-H Small Animal Dress-up
12:00pm – 2:00pm: Laurel’s Princess Parties
2:00pm: Flying Wallenda’s
4:00pm-8:00pm: Dog Demonstrations
4:00pm: Cloverbud Ceremony
5:00pm – 7:00pm: Laurel's Princess Parties
5:00pm-10pm: Bingo
5:30pm: 4-H Small Animal Showmanship Sweepstakes
6:00pm: River Raisin Sweet Adeline’s
7:00pm: NTPA Tractor Pulling
7:00pm: Peg Harris Dance Studios
7:30pm: New Connection
Friday, Aug. 5:
8:00am: 4-H Llama and Alpaca Show
8:30am: Pack Goats & Cart Classes
9:00am: 4-H Horse Show
9:00am:4-H Dairy Cattle Show
9:00am-10:30pm: 4-H Modeling
10:30am: 4-H Small Animal Dress-up
12:00pm – 2:00pm: Laurel’s Princess Parties
1:00pm-3:00pm: Ladies’ Day Program and Homemaker Award
2:00pm: Flying Wallenda’s
4:00pm-8:00pm: Dog Demonstrations
4:00pm: Cloverbud Ceremony
5:00pm – 6:00pm: Laurel’s Princess Parties
5:00pm-10pm: Bingo
5:30pm: 4-H Small Animal Showmanship Sweepstakes
6:00pm: River Raisin Sweet Adeline’s
7:00pm: NTPA Tractor Pulling
7:00pm: 4-H Large Animal Showmanship Sweepstakes
7:00pm: Peg Harris Dance Studios
Saturday, Aug. 6:
8:00am: Open Horse Show
9:00am – 4:00pm: Robotics
11:00am: 4-H Small Animal Auction
12:00pm – 2:00pm: Laurel’s Princess Parties
1:00pm: Flying Wallenda’s
2:00pm-6:00pm: Dog Demonstrations
4:00pm: Flying Wallenda’s
5:00pm-10pm: Bingo
6:00pm: Wood Carving Auction
7:00pm: Brains Deep R&B Band
7:30pm: Flying Wallenda’s
7:30pm: Cody Boggs Band
8:00pm: Tesla wsg/Firehouse Concert