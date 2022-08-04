Expand / Collapse search

A guide to the Monroe County Fair

By Denver Williams
Published 
Monroe County
FOX 2 Detroit
article

MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's the beginning of August, which means that it is officially fair season!

The Monroe County Fair runs now through Aug. 6 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe.

Read More: A guide to the Wayne County Fair

Monroe County Fair Tickets

Thursday, Aug. 4- Saturday, Aug. 6:

  • Adults: $7.00
  • Children 6-12: $4.00
  • Age 5 and under with parents: Free
  • Unlimited Rides until 10:00pm with "Pay one price" wristbands. Wristbands are $30.00 per person. Individual ride tickets are also available for purchase.

Parking:

  • Free in Lot A off Custer Road
  • Free in lot off Shelter Lane and Raisinville Road
  • Handicap parking available

Fair Activities

The fair includes carnival rides, food vendors, animal shows, musical performances, and more!

Fair Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 4 

8:00am: 4-H Llama and Alpaca Show

8:30am: Pack Goats & Cart Classes

9:00am: 4-H Horse Show

9:00am-10:30pm: 4-H Modeling

10:30am: 4-H Small Animal Dress-up

12:00pm – 2:00pm: Laurel’s Princess Parties

2:00pm: Flying Wallenda’s

4:00pm-8:00pm: Dog Demonstrations

4:00pm: Cloverbud Ceremony

5:00pm – 7:00pm: Laurel's Princess Parties

5:00pm-10pm: Bingo

5:30pm: 4-H Small Animal Showmanship Sweepstakes

6:00pm: River Raisin Sweet Adeline’s

7:00pm: NTPA Tractor Pulling

7:00pm: Peg Harris Dance Studios

7:30pm: New Connection

Friday, Aug. 5:

8:00am: 4-H Llama and Alpaca Show

8:30am: Pack Goats & Cart Classes

9:00am: 4-H Horse Show

9:00am:4-H Dairy Cattle Show

9:00am-10:30pm: 4-H Modeling

10:30am: 4-H Small Animal Dress-up

12:00pm – 2:00pm: Laurel’s Princess Parties

1:00pm-3:00pm: Ladies’ Day Program and Homemaker Award

2:00pm:  Flying Wallenda’s

4:00pm-8:00pm:  Dog Demonstrations

4:00pm: Cloverbud Ceremony

5:00pm – 6:00pm: Laurel’s Princess Parties

5:00pm-10pm: Bingo

5:30pm: 4-H Small Animal Showmanship Sweepstakes

6:00pm: River Raisin Sweet Adeline’s

7:00pm: NTPA Tractor Pulling

7:00pm: 4-H Large Animal Showmanship Sweepstakes

7:00pm: Peg Harris Dance Studios

Saturday, Aug. 6:

8:00am: Open Horse Show

9:00am – 4:00pm: Robotics

11:00am: 4-H Small Animal Auction

12:00pm – 2:00pm: Laurel’s Princess Parties

1:00pm: Flying Wallenda’s

2:00pm-6:00pm: Dog Demonstrations

4:00pm: Flying Wallenda’s

5:00pm-10pm: Bingo

6:00pm: Wood Carving Auction

7:00pm: Brains Deep R&B Band

7:30pm: Flying Wallenda’s

7:30pm: Cody Boggs Band

8:00pm: Tesla wsg/Firehouse Concert