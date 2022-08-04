A guide to the Monroe County Fair

article

It's the beginning of August, which means that it is officially fair season!

The Monroe County Fair runs now through Aug. 6 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe.

Monroe County Fair Tickets

Thursday, Aug. 4- Saturday, Aug. 6:

Adults: $7.00

Children 6-12: $4.00

Age 5 and under with parents: Free

Unlimited Rides until 10:00pm with "Pay one price" wristbands. Wristbands are $30.00 per person. Individual ride tickets are also available for purchase.

Parking:

Free in Lot A off Custer Road

Free in lot off Shelter Lane and Raisinville Road

Handicap parking available

Fair Activities

The fair includes carnival rides, food vendors, animal shows, musical performances, and more!

Fair Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 4

8:00am: 4-H Llama and Alpaca Show

8:30am: Pack Goats & Cart Classes

9:00am: 4-H Horse Show

9:00am-10:30pm: 4-H Modeling

10:30am: 4-H Small Animal Dress-up

12:00pm – 2:00pm: Laurel’s Princess Parties

2:00pm: Flying Wallenda’s

4:00pm-8:00pm: Dog Demonstrations

4:00pm: Cloverbud Ceremony

5:00pm – 7:00pm: Laurel's Princess Parties

5:00pm-10pm: Bingo

5:30pm: 4-H Small Animal Showmanship Sweepstakes

6:00pm: River Raisin Sweet Adeline’s

7:00pm: NTPA Tractor Pulling

7:00pm: Peg Harris Dance Studios

7:30pm: New Connection

Friday, Aug. 5:

8:00am: 4-H Llama and Alpaca Show

8:30am: Pack Goats & Cart Classes

9:00am: 4-H Horse Show

9:00am:4-H Dairy Cattle Show

9:00am-10:30pm: 4-H Modeling

10:30am: 4-H Small Animal Dress-up

12:00pm – 2:00pm: Laurel’s Princess Parties

1:00pm-3:00pm: Ladies’ Day Program and Homemaker Award

2:00pm: Flying Wallenda’s

4:00pm-8:00pm: Dog Demonstrations

4:00pm: Cloverbud Ceremony

5:00pm – 6:00pm: Laurel’s Princess Parties

5:00pm-10pm: Bingo

5:30pm: 4-H Small Animal Showmanship Sweepstakes

6:00pm: River Raisin Sweet Adeline’s

7:00pm: NTPA Tractor Pulling

7:00pm: 4-H Large Animal Showmanship Sweepstakes

7:00pm: Peg Harris Dance Studios

Saturday, Aug. 6:

8:00am: Open Horse Show

9:00am – 4:00pm: Robotics

11:00am: 4-H Small Animal Auction

12:00pm – 2:00pm: Laurel’s Princess Parties

1:00pm: Flying Wallenda’s

2:00pm-6:00pm: Dog Demonstrations

4:00pm: Flying Wallenda’s

5:00pm-10pm: Bingo

6:00pm: Wood Carving Auction

7:00pm: Brains Deep R&B Band

7:30pm: Flying Wallenda’s

7:30pm: Cody Boggs Band

8:00pm: Tesla wsg/Firehouse Concert