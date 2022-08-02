A guide to the Wayne County Fair
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's fair time!
The Wayne County Fair runs from now through Aug. 6 at the fairgrounds in Belleville.
Wayne County Fair tickets
Entry is free, but parking is $5.
Some activities cost extra. For example, wristbands are needed for the carnival rides, and the off-road derby is $10.
Fair activities
The fair includes a carnival, animal shows, craft vendors, and food trucks every day.
On certain days, there are more activities, including a talent show, magic shows and a motorsport night of destruction.
Fair schedule
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Crafters/Vendors 1-10 p.m. - Merchants
Food Truck Row 1-10 p.m. - Midway
Carnival 4-10 p.m. - Midway ($10.00 armbands)
Goat Show 6 p.m. - Livestock Pavilion
Mini Horse Pull 7 p.m. Track
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Rabbit/Cavy/Pocket Pets Show 8a.m. - Cozadd
Horse Show 9 a.m. - Horse Arena
Jr. & Adult Homemaker 1 p.m. - Community Arts
Crafters/Vendors 11 a.m.-10 p.m. - Merchants
Food Truck Row 11 a.m.-10 p.m. - Midway
Carnival 4-10 p.m. - Midway ($10.00 armbands)
Dairy Show 5 p.m. - Livestock Pavilion
Beef Show 6 p.m. - Livestock Pavilion
Wayne County’s Got Talent Show 7 p.m. - Track
Thursday, Aug. 4 (Kids day/Belleville day)
Goat Milking 9 a.m. - Livestock Pavilion
Horse Show 9 a.m. - Horse Arena
Crafters/Vendors 11 a.m.-10 p.m. - Merchants
Food Truck Row 11 a.m.-10 p.m. - Midway
Star Wars Jedi’s 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Cirque Amongus - Interactive Circus 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. - Midway
Michigan Pedal Pullers 12-3 p.m. - Midway
Jurassic Park Interactive Display 12-5 p.m.
Neil Sauter "The Michigan Stiltwalker" & Balloon Artist 12-9 p.m.
Carnival 2-10 p.m. - Midway (2-4 p.m. $10.00 wristbands, 4-10 p.m. $20 wristbands)
Livestock Auction Dinner 5:30 p.m.
Livestock Auction 6:45 p.m. - Livestock Pavilion
Unique Motorsports Offroad Derby & ATV Racing 7:30 p.m. ($10 Admission)
Friday, Aug. 5 (veteran's day)
Pig Trail 8 a.m. - Livestock Pavilion
Horse Show 9 a.m. - Horse Arena
Goat Pet Class 10 a.m. - Livestock Pavilion
Goat Pack Class 11 a.m. - Livestock Pavilion
Crafters/Vendors 11 a.m.-10 p.m. - Merchants
Food Truck Row 11 a.m.-10 p.m. - Midway
Star Wars Jedi’s 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Neil Sauter "The Michigan Stiltwalker" & Balloon Artist 12-9 p.m.
Carnival 1-10 p.m. - Midway ($20 wristbands)
Jurassic Park Interactive Display 12-5 p.m.
Animal Magic with Mark Rosenthal 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.
Unique Motorsports Night of Destruction 7:30 p.m. Track ($10/person at the Grandstand, 5 & under FREE)
Saturday, Aug. 6
Master Stockman Contest 10 a.m. - Livestock Pavilion
Crafters/Vendors 11 a.m.-10 p.m. - Merchants
Food Truck Row 11 a.m.-10 p.m. - Midway
Carnival 1-10 p.m. - Midway ($20 wristbands)
Star Wars Jedi’s 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Crazy Craig Juggling Variety Show 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Neil Sauter "The Michigan Stiltwalker" & Balloon Artist 12-9 p.m.
Elvis Tribute Show 5-7 p.m. - Abbott Court
Local Hero’s Band 7:30-9:30 p.m. - Grandstand