A guide to the Wayne County Fair

It's fair time!

The Wayne County Fair runs from now through Aug. 6 at the fairgrounds in Belleville.

Wayne County Fair tickets

Entry is free, but parking is $5.

Some activities cost extra. For example, wristbands are needed for the carnival rides, and the off-road derby is $10.

Fair activities

The fair includes a carnival, animal shows, craft vendors, and food trucks every day.

On certain days, there are more activities, including a talent show, magic shows and a motorsport night of destruction.

Fair schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Crafters/Vendors 1-10 p.m. - Merchants

Food Truck Row 1-10 p.m. - Midway

Carnival 4-10 p.m. - Midway ($10.00 armbands)

Goat Show 6 p.m. - Livestock Pavilion

Mini Horse Pull 7 p.m. Track

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Rabbit/Cavy/Pocket Pets Show 8a.m. - Cozadd

Horse Show 9 a.m. - Horse Arena

Jr. & Adult Homemaker 1 p.m. - Community Arts

Crafters/Vendors 11 a.m.-10 p.m. - Merchants

Food Truck Row 11 a.m.-10 p.m. - Midway

Carnival 4-10 p.m. - Midway ($10.00 armbands)

Dairy Show 5 p.m. - Livestock Pavilion

Beef Show 6 p.m. - Livestock Pavilion

Wayne County’s Got Talent Show 7 p.m. - Track

Thursday, Aug. 4 (Kids day/Belleville day)

Goat Milking 9 a.m. - Livestock Pavilion

Horse Show 9 a.m. - Horse Arena

Crafters/Vendors 11 a.m.-10 p.m. - Merchants

Food Truck Row 11 a.m.-10 p.m. - Midway

Star Wars Jedi’s 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Cirque Amongus - Interactive Circus 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. - Midway

Michigan Pedal Pullers 12-3 p.m. - Midway

Jurassic Park Interactive Display 12-5 p.m.

Neil Sauter "The Michigan Stiltwalker" & Balloon Artist 12-9 p.m.

Carnival 2-10 p.m. - Midway (2-4 p.m. $10.00 wristbands, 4-10 p.m. $20 wristbands)

Livestock Auction Dinner 5:30 p.m.

Livestock Auction 6:45 p.m. - Livestock Pavilion

Unique Motorsports Offroad Derby & ATV Racing 7:30 p.m. ($10 Admission)

Friday, Aug. 5 (veteran's day)

Pig Trail 8 a.m. - Livestock Pavilion

Horse Show 9 a.m. - Horse Arena

Goat Pet Class 10 a.m. - Livestock Pavilion

Goat Pack Class 11 a.m. - Livestock Pavilion

Crafters/Vendors 11 a.m.-10 p.m. - Merchants

Food Truck Row 11 a.m.-10 p.m. - Midway

Star Wars Jedi’s 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Neil Sauter "The Michigan Stiltwalker" & Balloon Artist 12-9 p.m.

Carnival 1-10 p.m. - Midway ($20 wristbands)

Jurassic Park Interactive Display 12-5 p.m.

Animal Magic with Mark Rosenthal 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Unique Motorsports Night of Destruction 7:30 p.m. Track ($10/person at the Grandstand, 5 & under FREE)

Saturday, Aug. 6

Master Stockman Contest 10 a.m. - Livestock Pavilion

Crafters/Vendors 11 a.m.-10 p.m. - Merchants

Food Truck Row 11 a.m.-10 p.m. - Midway

Carnival 1-10 p.m. - Midway ($20 wristbands)

Star Wars Jedi’s 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Crazy Craig Juggling Variety Show 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Neil Sauter "The Michigan Stiltwalker" & Balloon Artist 12-9 p.m.

Elvis Tribute Show 5-7 p.m. - Abbott Court

Local Hero’s Band 7:30-9:30 p.m. - Grandstand