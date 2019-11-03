"A hall-of-fame winner," Rev. Jesse Jackson on late Congressman John Conyers' legacy

It was a sports metaphor that Rev. Jesse Jackson chose to personify the legacy of the late former Congressman John Conyers.

"At the end of the ballgame, you look at the box score," he said. "His legacy is that of continued service. He's a winner, he's a hall-of-fame winner."

Jackson sang the praises of Conyers this week as the city and country remembered the late congressman. Sunday was day two of a period of public viewings that took place at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

"His work helped elect Coleman Young and Harold Washington and Dave Dickens and Barack Obama," said Jackson.

Conyers legacy will certainly resist the erosion of time considering the footprint he has left behind. The longest-serving African American congressman ever, Conyers is well known for leading the crusade to make "Martin Luther King Jr. Day" a federal holiday.

Conyers and Jackson both marched together in the fight for a more just and equitable world, while not forgetting those who were in the trenches with them.

"He hired Rosa Parks, gave her stature, gave her dignity," said Jackson.

Conyers' legacy is not without its own stains, however. Near the end of his career, allegations of sexual misconduct plagued his tenure - allegations that he denied until his death. Those allegations won't define his legacy, however, says Jackson.

"John Conyers' life speaks for itself. His life is his Eulogy. John Conyers has no peers - has no peers in terms of length of service, quality of service," said Jackson.