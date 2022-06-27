A perfect-looking Tuesday on the way
for the rest of Monday night, a few clouds, COMFORTABLE with an overnight low of 54.
Tuesday: Lots of sunshine, a bit warmer, and a high near 80.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warm with a high of 83.
Thursday: Hazy sunshine. Very warm and a high of 92.
Friday: Hazy and very warm with scattered thundershowers and a high of 92.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm and a high of 85.
Sunday: Lots of sun with a high of 84.
Monday for the Fourth of July: Sun and clouds with a high of 85.