A perfect-looking Tuesday on the way

Hey gang, for the rest of Monday night, a few clouds, COMFORTABLE with an overnight low of 54.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine, a bit warmer, and a high near 80.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warm with a high of 83.

Thursday: Hazy sunshine. Very warm and a high of 92.

Friday: Hazy and very warm with scattered thundershowers and a high of 92.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm and a high of 85.

Sunday: Lots of sun with a high of 84.

Monday for the Fourth of July: Sun and clouds with a high of 85.



