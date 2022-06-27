Expand / Collapse search

A perfect-looking Tuesday on the way

By and David Komer online producer
Published 
Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Hey gang, for the rest of Monday night, a few clouds, COMFORTABLE with an overnight low of 54.

Tuesday:  Lots of sunshine, a bit warmer, and a high near 80.

Wednesday:  Sun and clouds, warm with a high of 83.

Thursday: Hazy sunshine. Very warm and a high of 92.

Friday: Hazy and very warm with scattered thundershowers and a high of 92.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm and a high of 85.

Sunday:  Lots of sun with a high of 84.

Monday for the Fourth of July:  Sun and clouds with a high of 85.


 