A special boy receives his Make A Wish with custom camper

Meet wish kid Christopher Lutzenkirchen, he's 7 years old and now he's the proud owner of this brand new pop up camper

It should be a summer full of fun for Christopher and his family thanks to Make A Wish Foundation and General RV Center.

"I'm excited about the furniture in here," Christopher said, bouncing on the bed. "It's really soft."

Really soft and really special. A wish come true for a child, and family - that's been through quite a lot.

"When I got the call last week that we were getting his camper, I think I spent a whole day looking through his baby pictures and just crying," said his mother, Deborah Pommerville.

Her son has epilepsy and has suffered dangerous seizures since he was just a baby.

"He has had a very rough go, usually I can't talk about it without tearing up," she said. "We know we can't travel far with Christopher because if he has a seizure he'll end up in the hospital."

But they can camp and be close to home - so Make A Wish Foundation and General RV in Mount Clemens teamed up to grant their wish - giving them - this gift.

"Wishes bring so much hope and joy to kids at a time when they need it most and especially now given the Covid pandemic - these wish kids are dealing with so much uncertainty and anxiety," said Christy Schulte, Make A Wish Michigan.

"We're just glad to be able to give back to the community and be a part of something so special," said Brandon Chambers, General RV Mount Clemens.

It's so special - just like the little boy whose wish was just granted... just taking it all in.

"Yeah, it's good," he said. "I don't know where we should park it."

There's plenty of time to figure that part out - but for now a shout out to General RV and Make a Wish - for making it happen.

"Thank you so much," he said.



