Don't drink and drive -- AAA Tow to Go offers free rides home from Memorial Day Weekend celebrations

article

If you plan to drink this Memorial Day Weekend, plan to have a way to get home safely.

No way home? Contact AAA for a free ride for you and your vehicle. The insurance company offers Tow to Go free during holidays.

It is designed as a confidential service for people who did not plan ahead and designate a sober driver, so appointments cannot be booked in advance. The service will take you home and tow your vehicle home or somewhere within 10 miles, even if you aren't an AAA member.

The service is considered to be a last resort if there's no other way home, such as Uber or Lyft.

Tow to Go is offered from 6 p.m. May 27 until 6 a.m. May 31 to get people home safely from celebrations in Michigan, Florida, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Colorado. The service is also available in Denver, Colo.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Fort Wayne and South Bend, Ind.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or if weather is severe.

The service is limited to one passenger per ride due to COVID-19. Masks must be worn.

To use Tow to Go, call 855-286-9246.