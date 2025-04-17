Abdul El-Sayed running for U.S. Senate in Michigan

The Brief Dr. Abdul El-Sayed has launched a bid for U.S. Senate in Michigan The Democrat hopes to win the seat that will be left vacant by outgoing U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, who will be leaving after his second term next year El-Sayed's entrance into the Democratic Primary adds more complexion to the race, which already includes state Sen. Mallory McMorrow



The former director of Wayne County's Department of Health, Human, and Veterans Service is running for U.S. Senate in his second bid for statewide office.

Doctor Abdul El-Sayed is eyeing to fill outgoing a seat left vacant by outgoing Sen. Gary Peters.

Big picture view:

The race for U.S. Senate got a little bit more crowded on Thursday with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed announcing plans to run for the statewide office.

Announcing his plans to run on Thursday, El-Sayed touted his work at the Wayne County health department before saying the party needed "to fight back hard against Trump and Musk," calling them "the worst symptom" of corruption in politics.

"Here in Michigan, we build - so lets build a bold vision of a government that works for all of us," he said in his campaign video on Thursday.

He cited health care, housing, an inclusive economy among the issues he hopes to tackle if elected.

Dig deeper:

This will be El-Sayed's second bid for statewide office after running for governor in 2018.

A lot has changed since then, but Michigan's status within the national electorate remains a key piece of the pie when discussing the balance of power in Congress as well as at the presidential level.

With control of the U.S. Senate tight, winning the seat in Michigan will be key to both Democrats and Republicans in the near-future.

What they're saying:

Among those who have endorsed El-Sayed for office is Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"This is an unprecedented moment in American history. We need an unprecedented response. We need candidates who are prepared to stand up for the working class of this country and take on the oligarchy," he said in a statement. "We need candidates who will stand up to Trump’s authoritarianism and protect our democratic way of life.

"It is my strong view that Abdul El-Sayed is the kind of leader who will do just that."