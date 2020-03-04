Absentee voting in Michigan and how to spoil your ballot

Almost half a million voters in Michigan are voting absentee and some may have already filled out and sent in their ballots. If that's happened and the candidate you selected is no longer one of the three candidates, you can still change your vote.

This is the first election since proposal 18-3 was enacted to allow all of us to vote absentee - without providing a reason why. For that reason, more people than ever are filing absentee and have voted.

At one point there were more than two dozen hopefuls. But with Mike Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar, and Pete Buttigieg all dropping out in the past few days, it's possible those votes went to someone who is out of the race. Or it's possible you've changed your mind.

With just four candidates left, what happens if you voted for one of the others?

Your absentee ballot has to be spoiled. To do that, you have to go to your clerk's office and figure (which you can find here) and make sure they know you want to recast your ballot.

You have to submit a written request to your clerk that's signed and asking for a new ballot or if you wish to vote on Election Day at the polls. To spoil your vote, you have to get your request into the clerk's office by 2 p.m. on the Saturday before Election Day (March 7) or you can go in person to the clerk's office by Monday, March 9th.

The voter can obtain a new absentee ballot there or vote at the polls. There is no option on Election Day to spoil an absentee ballot that has been received by the clerk.

After you get the absent voter ballot, you have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to complete and return it to the clerk's office, or it will not be counted.