Absentee voting in Michigan: Deadline near for mailing ballots back

Michigan voters who haven't returned their absentee ballots yet need to get them in the mail soon to make sure they arrive by election day.

The state recommends that ballots be mailed by Tuesday, Oct. 22 - two weeks before election day.

Where to return your absentee ballot

There are several options for returning an absentee ballot. Voters can mail them to their clerk, bring them to their clerk's office, put them in a drop box, or take them to an early voting site.

Returning ballots to the clerk

Ballots can be mailed or hand-delivered to the clerk's office.

Find your clerk's office here.

Returning ballots to an early voting site

Early voting in Michigan opens on the second Saturday before Election Day. This year, that date is Oct. 26. It takes place for at least nine consecutive days and must end on the Sunday before Election Day. This year, that is Nov. 3.

Some communities, such as Detroit, may elect to have their early voting sites open for longer. Municipalities can opt to have early voting available for up to 29 days.

Once an early voting site is open, voters can bring their completed absentee ballot to their early voting location and place it into a tabulator, just like they would on election day.

Find your early voting site.

Returning ballots to a drop box

Drop boxes are open 24 hours a day from now until 8 p.m. on election day.

Find the drop box nearest to you here.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots can be requested online.

To make sure you receive your absentee ballot before the election, it is recommended to request the ballot in person within two weeks of the election.

Visit your clerk's office to request an absentee ballot. While there, you can fill out the ballot and submit it.

Tracking absentee ballots

Voters can track both when their ballot is sent to them and when their clerk receives the completed ballot online.

Track your absentee ballot here.

How to change your vote in Michigan

Voting by mail does not lock you in – but you have to make sure you know the details of changing your vote . The state gives you the ability to change your mind on your ballot – like if a candidate dropped out or you want to change your vote for any reason.

This is referred to as ‘spoiling your ballot’ – and, new this year, must be done well in advance of election day.

The voter must sign the request and ask for a new ballot to be mailed to them. New this year, however, is that you cannot spoil your ballot up to election day.

Because Michigan is allowing early voting – which is different from absentee voting – and votes will be counted early, if you want to spoil your ballot, you have to do it by 5 p.m. on the second Friday before election day – Oct. 25.

If the ballot has been received and processed between that second Friday before the election and election day, you cannot change it.

However, if your ballot has NOT been received or processed by election day, you can still spoil your ballot until 4 p.m on the Monday before the election.

In other words, if you voted early and submitted more than two weeks before election day but have changed your mind, you can spoil your ballot.

Additionally, if you requested an absentee ballot, you can surrender it and vote in person on election day.