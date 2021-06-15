Academy of Warren plans 5-acre playground after year of staying home due to COVID-19

Metro Detroiters have an opportunity to help students from the Academy of Warren (AOW) get outside after nearly a year of studying from home.

A new playground on campus grounds allows for kids to develop outside of the classroom and will be the only one of its kind in a radius of two miles.

AOW’s goal is to collect $250,000 toward the project through donations from locals, businesses, and anyone else that believes in having a space for children to act like children.

"The community playground will provide a place for children to explore, be active, have fun and interact with their peers," said Oronde Kearney, Chief Academic Officer here at AOW.

With partners in construction, playground design, funding organizations, and volunteers, the project is prepared to move forward.

This 5 acre playground project in conjunction with a remodeling of the entire school building will have a positive impact.

Updated technology, new windows, furniture, library, and more along with a new playground is setting up for the children of Warren to have a nurturing space inside and outside that will prepare them to be competitive in the real world.

If you are interested in supporting, follow the link here: Academy of Warren Playground Project, organized by Oronde Kearney