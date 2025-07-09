article

The Brief Detroit police are investigating an accidental shooting at a restaurant in early Wednesday afternoon. An employee of Al's Fresh Fish & Chicken claims he found a gun and while handling it, accidentally fired the weapon. Two customers were struck by the bullet, but all are expected to survive.



Detroit police are investigating reports of a shooting at Al's Fresh Fish & Chicken near Eastern Market where an employee allegedly shot himself accidentally, wounding two customers in the process.

The incident happened at the Russell Street location. However, all injuries were non-life-threatening.

What we know:

Just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, an employee at Al's Fresh Fish & Chicken, located on Russell Street, accidentally fired a weapon that he claims to have found on the second floor of the business.

While handling the gun, he mishandled it, and accidentally fired the weapon, DPD Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said.

The bullet struck his hand, went through a doorway and struck two customers. One was hit in the left arm and the other was grazed. All three injuries are non-life-threatening.

"Craziest, silliest thing I've seen in quite sometime," Fitzgerald said.

One person was taken to the hospital and the other two victims were treated at the scene.

What we don't know:

Where the gun came from is a mystery. Police are currently investigating.