Adam Hollier announces bid for Congress, challenging Shri Thanedar for Detroit seat

A former Michigan state senator and military veteran has announced plans to run for Congress in the state's 13th district, which covers the east and southern portions of Detroit and Wayne County.

Adam Hollier, who previously ran for the seat in 2022 said he would challenge U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar for the seat.

"We need a Congressman who delivers, and we need it right now. Sadly, out of touch multimillionaires like Shri Thanedar seem more interested in posting memes than delivering for the district, and we’ve had enough," Hollier said. "I’ve spent my entire life taking on the big fights and delivering for the people who need it most – and that’s exactly what I’ll do in Congress."

Hollier was born in Detroit. He recently served as director of Michigan's Veterans Affairs Agency. He was also last elected to the state senate during a special election in 2018.

Hollier ran in the 13th District's Democratic Primary, earning second place behind Thanedar.