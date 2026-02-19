AED readiness is critical for parents and kids for cardiac emergencies

An AED can shock a heart back into rhythm and save a life. But turns out many of us don't know where to find an automated external defibrillator, especially when it comes to high schools.

The backstory:

Tampa 13-year-old Jonathan Jackson is really celebrating life in 2026. In December his heart stopped at school. And he says an AED saved him.

"I've found out AEDs are so much more important than what I thought before," he said.

When someone’s heart stops due to cardiac arrest, an automated external defibrillator, or AED, can shock the heart back into rhythm.

While rare, sudden cardiac arrest can affect children and teens. A new poll from University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital finds that only half of parents say their teen’s school has an AED on site.

The poll’s co-director says even parents who knew the school had a device did not know many details about it, like where is it, or how to use it.

"Parents who hear this report might take a few minutes to find out, is there an AED at your child's school and where is it located?" said Sarah Clark, MPH, University of Michigan Health.

While you're at it, look up how to use an AED, anyone can do it, following voice prompts and clear instructions.



More than 80 percent of US states have laws that require students to be trained in CPR before graduating high school, but that might not be happening.

"Even though most states have laws requiring high school students to learn CPR, in our poll, only one in five parents of teens said that that had occurred," Clark said. "So, this is something that parents can check with their child's school to find out when that training should occur and make sure that their child participates in it, so they're ready to respond in the event of an emergency."

But encouraging your child to step in and try to save a life is a pretty heavy lift. That, too, concerns parents and requires follow-up — emotional and mental.

"Parents also have a few concerns, particularly if the outcome is not survival," Clark said. "And those concerns are their teen feeling guilty, or that they didn't do the procedure correctly, or that there would be legal liability."

As for Jonathan, his mom says he's back to being a regular kid.

Parents, you can ask about cardiac emergency response plans at their child's school. Also, there is an app to find an AED in your area.