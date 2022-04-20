Afghans fleeing Taliban get new start with Detroit Refugee Network

A kitchen - a high chair - a mother and her child - refugees from Afghanistan - are among the hundreds in southeast Michigan resettling after fleeing the Taliban.

"You have nothing, and you have to start from scratch," said Fatima, an Afghan refugee.

But with the help of the newly launched Detroit Refugee Network, starting over - is off to a good start.

"We come with nothing, and we are glad that we've found the Detroit, Michigan which is an amazing city - they're very welcoming," Fatima said.

"I'm really happy to be part of this great community - Detroiters - I'm really happy," said Masihullah, an Afghan refugee.

The Detroit Refugee Network worked to raise more than a million dollars for housing, healthcare, employment, education, transportation. The kinds of things so many of us - take for granted.

"More than 650 Afghan refugees have come to southeast Michigan since late 2021 with more than 250 planning to settle in Detroit," said Kelli Dobner.

Dobner is with Samaritas - together with the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants and Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan - they have formed the Detroit Refugee Network to share resources. They are co-chaired by Detroit's new first lady - Dr. Sonia Hassan - wife of Mayor Mike Duggan.

"The pursuit of the American ideal is very personal for me - my parents left everything and everyone in Egypt, to start a new life here in the United States," said Dr. Hassan.

Hassan said Detroit has been designated a certified Welcoming City because of its inclusion policies for immigrants - working to provide housing and employment.

Said - a former interpreter in Afghanistan - is now employed by the city.

"I'm working at the city HR department as an onboarding and retention specialist," he said.

Said is helping to hire fellow refugees.

"Thirty-one Afghans are working with the city of Detroit," he said.

"Everyone wants an opportunity and here in Detroit, we are here to help them, and those that want to pursue that American dream," said Hassan.

But it can't be done without the help of corporations and community willing to provide the capital to welcome those fleeing the violence of war and persecution - around the world.

For an idea of how great the need is - Samaritas is expecting 2,500 refugees here in the next year and a half, and that does not even include people from Ukraine. All of them starting over - with our help.

"We are human beings so we need to help each other," Said said.

For more info on the Detroit Refugee Network GO HERE.

