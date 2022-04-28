After 14 months overseas, US Army specialist surprises her 8 siblings in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - US Army specialist Trinity O'Brien has been serving overseas in Germany for the past year and a half. On Thursday she had a little fun with a surprise return home to Sterling Heights.
First she surprised her Henry Ford high school brother and sister in Sterling Heights. But that wasn't all - Trinity was on a mission to surprise her other six siblings.
"My younger siblings I haven't seen yet, so we're going to go to their school and surprise them and I'm super-excited about that," she said.
Trinity is the oldest of nine children.
Her next stop - Bemis Junior high in Sterling Heights.
And while Trinity was in the military service in Germany, she met Alex Craven - who is now fiancé, Alex. who also came along.
Okay four siblings down - but four more to go. Next school, Browning Elementary, also in Sterling Heights.
Trinity only has 22 days here before she has to go back to Germany - and the wedding will be in North Carolina, where Alex is from.
It was a good day for this one big happy family.
"It's amazing. I wouldn't trade it for the world," she said.
Advertisement