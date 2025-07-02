After playground shooting, Detroit teens take back their park with Unity in the Community

The Brief Skinner Playfield was bustling with a summer day camp with hundreds of teens from the community. The Detroit Unity in the Community event is part of the Sound Mind Sound Body camp.



Hundreds of students hit the field for a show of Unity in the Community – conducting the Sound Mind Sound Body Youth Camp at Skinner Playfield on Wednesday.

The backstory:

The big event comes just days after a drive-by shooting that killed 4-year-old Samir Grubbs as he was climbing onto the slide – while 18-year-old Daviyon Shelmonson Bey dove in front of the bullets to protect others. Now two people are under arrest.

"It’s heartbreaking to hear about it – I live right down the street from here," said teen Devaughn Parker. "Remorse to the family, their friends, close ones. I lost a friend not too long ago to gun violence, he played football for DC Alliance. It's tragic how kids, people is losing their lives for guns, weapons, just anything."

"It’s really sad – kids can’t even play at the park like how they used to – it’s like a lot of gun violence – my friend Ashton just lost his brother to gun violence," said teen Keiyon Williams.

Just teenagers themselves - too many of these kids have already been impacted by gun violence – but on this day – they took back their park.

"We wanted to bring everyone together – Unity in the Community – it is all about everyone working together. Not when things are bad but when things can be better," said Curtis Blackwell.

Blackwell is the founder of Sound Mind Sound Body Foundation – the summer camp these kids are part of.

"Life skills, classroom – they’re doing Math – they’re doing English," he said. "And this is in the summertime, and if our program wasn't going on, these kids would be all over the community. So it's important for everyone to see that, all these males are mentors and leaders.

"There's a lot of good things happening in this neighborhood, and we don't want that message to get lost by one bad incident."

He says this is what’s needed in all of our neighborhoods – mentors and activities like this – to help these young men grow into the leaders of tomorrow – today.

"We like do fun stuff but also at the same time we learn Math and English and stuff like that," said teen Christopher Wilson.

"We’re going to help the community get better, keep the violence away from these certain areas, because we want to have a good impact on this area," said teen Kobe Moore.

"Just trying to bring back the brightness in this community and stuff like that," said teen Jayden James. "We want to make the community safe place – you see how we came out to make the community see – we’re not scared – we want to come out here and have fun like we’re supposed to."

It’s something families here in this neighborhood are counting on.

"I’m out here supporting my community letting people know it is safe," said Shatara Hill.