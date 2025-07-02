The Brief Detroit police have two people in custody in connection with a deadly shooting at a playground last week. The individuals are identified as persons-of-interest. The Skinner Park shooting killed two people - a 4-year-old and an 18-year-old - and injured a third person.



Two people were arrested in connection with the fatal shootings of a 4-year-old and 18-year-old at a Detroit playground, police told FOX 2.

Those in custody were identified only as persons-of-interest and the investigation into the tragic killing of Samir Grubbs and Daviyon Shelmonson-Bey is ongoing.

What we know:

Police are actively investigating a deadly shooting at Skinner Playfield near a Detroit high school after at least one person opened-fire from a vehicle, killing two people and injuring another.

Law enforcement confirmed with FOX 2 that two persons-of-interest were in DPD custody days after the shooting near Denby High School.

Samir Grubbs (left) and Daviyon Shelmonson-Bey.

The backstory:

Jasmine Grubbs took her son Samir to a park on Friday night. The two had only been there a minute when a drive-by shooting unfolded.

Samir had taken off toward the slide as soon as he exited his mom's vehicle, climbing up the ladder when shots rang out. He was struck in the back, Detroit police told media during a Monday press conference.

Also struck by gunfire was Shelmonson-Bey, an 18-year-old who dove in front of the bullet while trying to save kids at the playground. His dad, Joseph Shelmonson, described his son as someone who always "wanted to help somebody."

"Me hearing about him jumping in front of a bullet was not a surprising thing," he said Monday.

The heart-wrenching details emerged four days after the deadly attack. It left families crestfallen and the community shaken by the brazen violence.

What you can do:

Detroit police hope anyone with knowledge will contact them or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Those who leave information can remain anonymous.