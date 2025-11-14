AI-generated country song ranks in million of streams, stirring controversy

The Brief A completely AI-generated country song is racking up millions of streams. The AI can do anything, like turn news reporters into rockstars. That study mentioned found that 55% of those asked are interested in hearing more AI music in the future.



What is currently topping Billboard's Music Charts is raising eyebrows among listeners.

Big picture view:

A completely AI-generated country song is racking up millions of streams, working its way right up to number one. The little ditty is number one on Billboard's country music chart, and it's 100% AI-generated.

Meet the artist behind "Walk My Walk," Breaking Rust. He's AI too.

Gary "The Music Guru" Graff can't believe we are actually here.

"The best word for it is scary and concerning," he said. "It is not art created as the same kind of expression as songs, I feel, are supposed to be."

The AI can do anything, like turn news reporters into rockstars.

"We have become so inured to technology as part of our music and other art forms that we accept it when it's totally technology," Graff said.

What's next:

If record companies can save on expensive real artists and keep listeners buying in, chart toppers like these could be the new normal. That study mentioned found that 55% of those asked are interested in hearing more AI music in the future.