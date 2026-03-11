Detroit-based company manages airspace for drones as emerging technology surges

The Brief The airspace is getting crowded with more drones being used for deliveries to first responder duties. Detroit-based Airspace Link is one of the companies mapping the air to make sure accidents don't happen.



Maybe you’ve noticed the sky is getting a little crowded — delivery businesses are turning to drones and at the same time, cities are using drones to respond to emergencies as fast as possible.

The backstory:

All of this means someone needs to make sure accidents in the air don’t happen and a Detroit-based company, Airspace Link is ready to take on the challenge.

From the 11th floor of the New Lab building at Michigan Central, Airspace Link is keeping tabs on unmanned aircraft of all shapes and sizes.

Drones from Amazon, Walmart, first responders, and the military are all sharing the same airspace - but there are just few companies equipped to regulate the air above.

"Think of us as the air traffic control system for drones," said Michael Healander, CEO of Airspace Link.

As more industries incorporate drones, they predict that things are about to get real interesting in the air up there.

"Chicken farmers use a drone to keep hawks away from chickens," he said. "You wonder why the drone is out there on the hour - it’s keeping hawks away from chickens."

Drones are proving to be an inexpensive and efficient way to get eyes where they have never been before - but right now it’s as untamed as the wild west.

All that is about to change at the federal level in two ways. The first executive order is to secure airspace, making sure protocols are in place to prevent bad actors from hacking in and taking control.

The second order allows for drones to fly beyond visual line-of-sight.

"It’s going to be mandated this summer that everyone flying advanced operations is going to need a robust system," he said.

That system is called Drone Operation Management. Airspace Link says they offer one of the few systems in the country.

"Our cities are now requiring systems to make sure they are keeping track of their drones but also understanding who is flying through the city, and how do they keep from running into each other," he said.

Amazon is already conducting automated delivery using Amazon Prime Air, tapping into AI for navigation sensors and obstacle avoidance with the intent on door-to-door package delivery.

At the same time, cities like Detroit are using autonomous drones to keep taps on bridge repairs.

Other Metro Detroit police and fire departments are using drones to respond to crashes and help with rescue operations.

"It’s called the 'drone super cycle,'" he said. "It’s happening. The manufacturing of drones - you can’t make enough drones in the US, period, for the next five years."

Airspace Link currently has 50 employees, mostly software developers and geo-spacial engineers, creating maps where none exist.

"If you look up at the sky, the Google Map of drones, that’s what we are," he said. "But that airspace is changing constantly. Different air traffic control changes, differences in altitudes, speed limits, temporary restrictions.

"If there is a football game in Downtown Detroit, we have to shut down the airspace for up to three miles an hour before and after.

"How do know that? We are that tool to update and review that."

They say most businesses, government agencies and even recreational pilots don’t even realize there are rules up there.

And for good reason, you don’t want an emergency drone waiting on a package to be delivered when time is of the essence.

"Our systems now are going to require to talk to all levels of government and different agencies, all at the same time and that’s all happening right now," who said.

Business is booming for Airspace Link. The company just announced a new partnership with the Michigan State Capitol Commission to help secure airspace over the Capitol building in Lansing as the state expands drone operations.