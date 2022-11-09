AirWick aerosol fresheners recalled due to injury, lacerations hazards

article

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Reckitt has recalled AirWick Fresh New Day® aerosol air fresheners - "Fresh Linen" and "Fresh Waters" scents due to injury and lacerations hazards.

According to CPSC, the products in question are missing a corrosion inhibitor. It's believed that can lead to the corrosion and rupture of the metal which could cause expulsion of the contents. Also, corrosion could result in leakage, posing a risk of skin and eye irritation upon contact.

There have been five reported incidents relating to the recall. Two of the reports involved leaking, two others involved rupturing, and one involved both leaking and rupturing. However, no injuries were reported.

More than 67,000 products are being recalled. They were sold at stores nationwide including Dollar Tree, True Value and Cumberland Farms between March 2022 and September 2022 for about $1.25.

Consumers are urged to stop using the product and wrap the product in several layers of paper before disposing of it in accordance with local ordinances. Reckitt is offering consumers a voucher for free replacements of the recalled product.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.