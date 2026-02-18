Man charged with killing mother of 4, moving body in Shelby Township case

article

The Shelby Township man accused of killing a mother of four children was bound over on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence on Tuesday.

What we know:

Terrance Lamar Bowie will be headed to trial facing a life sentence for second-degree homicide.

Tampering with evidence carries a 10-year felony, as investigators say the victim's body was moved before being found.

On July 22, Shelby Township police responded to the Lakeside Park Apartment after reports of a 911 call. Before the dispatch center could get any helpful information, the caller hung up.

Police responded to the complex where they met Bowie, who led officers inside, to Beauchamp's body. Officers reported that it appeared her body had been moved within the room.

"The court’s decision to bind over the defendant affirms that there is sufficient evidence to move this case forward to trial," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "The loss of a human life is irreversible, and the victim and her loved ones deserve justice. My office will proceed with this prosecution with resolve and integrity, holding the defendant accountable in court and ensuring that the facts are presented clearly and forcefully," said Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Bowie is in custody at the Macomb County Jail on a $2 million bond and will be arraigned on March 2.

What we don't know:

A motive or connection between Bowie and the victim, Brittany Beauchamp, has not yet surfaced in the case.

Brittany Beauchamp