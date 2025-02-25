Al Allen funeral: Loved ones pay tribute to 'a true Detroit legend'

It’s never easy saying goodbye to someone, and when that person is a cherished member of the FOX 2 family and beloved by Detroit, saying goodbye is even harder.

Tuesday the Fox 2 Family and community members came out to pay their respects to the late Al Allen.

"Let’s give God some praise as we come together this morning to celebrate the life of an awesome man of the most High God," said Rev Finnoia Hall III, Faith International Temple.

The funeral ceremony and celebration of life for the longtime TV journalist was held at Second Ebenezer Church.

Allen retired from the airwaves in 2012 after more than three decades on air at FOX 2, but he continued to hold a special place in the hearts of many.

Retired FOX 2 anchor Huel Perkins paid tribute to Al, whose real name was Andrew Tyree Long.

"I’ve been in front of a crowd most of my life, but this is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do," said retired FOX 2 anchor Huel Perkins. "Al Allen, Andrew Tyree Long, was my friend, my mentor, my big brother. We were not related by blood, but by love and respect."

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan recorded a video message remembering Al.

"He reported on Detroit’s struggles and successes with thoughtfulness and professionalism," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

"One of the last things I heard him say was that all he ever really wanted to do was to seek the truth, to find the truth, and to tell the truth," Perkins said. "And he did it."

Known as the reporter on the overpass, Al’s commitment to reporting that truth compassionately was one of the many reasons he was beloved by many.

"I am so so honored and so overwhelmed, to have been asked to speak today, about a man that we all loved and respected - a true Detroit legend," said retired FOX 2 anchor Sherry Margolis.

As friends and family gather to pay their final respects they say Al's legacy will live on for generations to come.

"The best way we can thank God on this day," Perkins said, "is to follow the example he gave us, in this great man."