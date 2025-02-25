Al Allen funeral: How to stream, watch live

The funeral for former FOX 2 reporter Al Allen will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and, at the family's request, we are making the service available for all to view.

Allen passed away on Feb. 5 after a brief hospitalization.

Allens' funeral will be held at Second Ebenezer Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Later in the day on Tuesday, he'll be laid to rest at Mt. Hope cemetery in Livonia at 2 p.m.

The family has asked FOX 2 to be inside the church for his funeral and will provide a stream for viewers who cannot attend in person.

We'll stream it live on this page at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Al Allen's time at FOX 2

For nearly 30 years, Allen was a fixture on air on FOX 2, reporting on crime and corruption, featuring stories highlighting the best of people in Metro Detroit.

He was a constant presence, bringing viewers traffic and weather reports with a style and sensibility that was uniquely his own.

In 2023, Allen found familiar ground in front of the camera as he and Brandon Hudson took a ride and had candid conversations about his storied history on-air.

Allen was born Andrew Long and lived in Little Rock, Arkansas, until the age of 13, when he moved to Detroit. He got his start in broadcasting at a college radio station, where, as a journalism student, he would mop the floors and clean the windows and then sit behind the mic and deliver the news to listeners.