Alice Cooper announced as Motor City Comic Con guest

Michigan rocker Alice Cooper will be among the guests at this year's Motor City Comic Con.

The pop culture convection made the announcement this week, ahead of the Oct. 14-16 event in Novi.

Cooper will be doing photos and signing autographs.

Another celeb guests announced so far include wrestler Anna Jay, actor Clive Standen, actor James "Murr" Murray, actor Jamie Farr, actress Laurie Holden, and actress Loretta Swit.

Adult tickets start at $35, while tickets for children 6-12 are $10 per day and $20 for the weekend. Children 5 and younger are free. VIP packages are also available.

Celebrity photo ops and autographs are an additional fee. Purchase a photo op here.

Motor City Comic Con is at Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace.