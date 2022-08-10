Immersive haunted attraction opening at rumored haunted theatre in Metro Detroit

article

A theatre rumored to be haunted will be transformed into a horrifying attraction this fall.

From Oct. 1-30, "Ghost on the Balcony" will scare guests at Birmingham 8 on Old Woodward.

Emagine describes the haunted attraction as chronicling "the experience of theatre proprietor Mr. Baldwin, an old caretaker who has worked in the theatre for over 50 years, and a harrowing tale of murder and the mayhem that followed. This is not for the faint of heart…this will scare you to death, just like what happened to Mr. Baldwin’s family, friends, and many patrons of his theatre! These "Ghosts on the Balcony" still haunt the building today!"

(Photo: Emagine Entertainment and Bluewater)

Movies will not be shown during October, so the theatre can be a fully immersive experience.

The movie theater built in 1927 was first a playhouse before it was transformed in the 1980s.

Ghastly encounters include reports of voices, footsteps, doors opening and closing, lights flickering, and items being moved, as well as eerie feelings.

Both adult haunts and family-friendly haunts will be held.

Tickets for the family friendly haunt are $20, and the adult haunt tickets are $30. Family-friendly haunts will take about 30 minutes, while the adult haunts are 60 minutes.

"We are very excited to continue to innovate and bring this brand-new experience to our guests," said Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment. "Along with Bluewater, we are designing what we believe to be the best haunted experience in Metro Detroit. We are sparing no expense to create a fully immersive experience that will delight and terrify all who dare to enter."

Schedule:

Adult haunt (ages 13+): 7-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Family-friendly haunt: 2-5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

The theatre is at 211 S Old Woodward Ave. in Birmingham.