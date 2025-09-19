All lanes on US-23/M-14 shut down near Ann Arbor after massive car crash

article

The Brief US-23 is closed after a car crash near the Ann Arbor area. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were affected in this crash or when the roadway will reopen. NB and SB US-23 have been closed near M-14.



All lanes of US-23 near Ann Arbor have been shut down due to a car crash, according to MDOT Friday afternoon.

Just before 5:30 p.m., MDOT said NB and SB US-23 were closed after M-14 at Exit 42 going north and Exit 45 going south. The crash is located east of the M-14/US-23 interchange where both roads converge.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and saw a semi-truck in the ditch on the NB side of US-23 leaving a trail of debris that crosses both roadways. A white SUV could be seen deep in the wooded area damaged by the truck.

Drivers are being diverted off the freeway as crews investigate the scene. Meanwhile, there is heavy traffic on both sides of the highway.

It is unknown what led to this crash or when the roadway will reopen. Drivers are recommended to avoid the area while on their commute.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

