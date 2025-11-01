All shook up: Lincoln Park couple wed by mayor in Elvis costume

article

Lincoln Park Mayor Maureen Tobin has long been an Elvis Presley fan, she even has a small figure of the musician on her desk.

So when it came time to pick a Halloween costume this year, the King of Rock and Roll was the easy choice for her.

This year was special, she was asked in her duties as mayor to perform a wedding, and she did it while in the King's iconic white jumpsuit.

Ravyn and Andrew Lowe, the newlyweds, where happy with the choice.

"10/10 recommend getting married by Elvis and then going trick or treating with the kids. Happy Halloween and hello to forever my husband," Ravyn wrote in a social media post shortly after the ceremony."

Tobin, who has performed many weddings since taking office, said this one was "a lot of fun," to do in costume.

"I planned it when they scheduled on Halloween, but they didn't know I was going to be Elvis," she told Fox 2.