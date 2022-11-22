All-Star Turkey Giveback helps those in need for Thanksgiving

The line stretched for miles to get a head start on the All-Star Giveback in River Rouge Tuesday morning.

"Folks have been lining up since 5:30, the need is great," said Tarence Wheeler

The yearly event helps those in need have a Happy Thanksgiving got underway at 11 a.m. today and the giveaway included a greeting from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"I’m showing up today to help pass out food and help give people encouragement," she said.

Organizers of the event want to make sure that financial hardships don’t prevent anyone from enjoying the joy of Thanksgiving.

"We have over 3000 turkeys with all the trimmings, and we also have agencies that partnered with us like Wayne Metro that can help out with renters assistance as well as water bills," said Wheeler, Tarence Wheeler Foundation, Co-Founder, All-Star Giveback.

Like many in attendance, Crystal Proctor, she says the event is a lifesaver for her family.

"My husband got laid off so that really made it hard for us to afford Thanksgiving food," she said.

"It’s tough for us to get back-and-forth to get groceries, so. for them to be able to give us these things it helps a lot," said Kris Brooks.

"A lot of people are going to have a Thanksgiving that they wouldn’t have if we weren’t doing this,: said retired Pistons great Earl Cureton.

Participants in the giveback including Cureton, say it is crucial to let the community know people care.

"It’s great that they're coming by and picking up the turkeys - I want to see everybody have a great Thanksgiving," Cureton added..

As many Michiganders try to battle higher expenses caused by inflation, Whitmer said she will continue her work to create opportunities to help.

"There’s more work to do and I’m excited for the next four years," Whitmer said. "And how much further we’re going to be able to move our state forward and create opportunity for all people."

This event attracts volunteers from across Metro Detroit including members of the River Rouge football team.

"It’s always good to help out others, it’s not always about yourself," said student-athlete Karon Butker.



