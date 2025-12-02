Owners of The Leland agree to pay $43,000 in unpaid DTE bills

The Brief Owners of The Leland will pay $43,000 in unpaid DTE bills to keep power flowing to the building. Approximately 40 tenants call the historic building home. They were asked to move out by this week. The building's owners are currently in bankruptcy court.



While confusion continues to cloud the future of The Leland in downtown Detroit, there is at least some reprieve for the current tenants unsure of their status at the apartment complex.

DTE will not be turning the power off to the historic apartment after its landlords agreed to pay a massive electric bill it owes the utility.

The backstory:

About 40 tenants in one of Detroit's most historic buildings received a notice after Thanksgiving about orders to move out of The Leland.

The letter was sent after the owners said they had exhausted all other options. In the notice, residents were told they would have to be out by Dec. 3 because that was when DTE planned to shut off the power.

According to Detroit's law department, the city has been negotiating with the property's owners in bankruptcy court.

The owners missed a deadline to make emergency repairs, which initiated a public nuisance action.

Related article

Catching up:

On Tuesday, the owners agreed to pay DTE $43,000 to settle its unpaid debt over electrical bills.

The last-minute development comes a day before residents would have been required to leave the complex. The city of Detroit agreed to help assist those moving out with resources.

Paying the debt would require financing that's subject to the approval of the bankruptcy judge. A hearing was scheduled for Dec. 4 to resolve the case.

"The financing will pay the funds to DTE that are required to be paid by Thursday December 4 to continue power at the building for all the residents and to operate the Leland," according to a statement from Luis Ramierez, who represents Leland House Limited Partnership Company.