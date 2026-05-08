Armed Pontiac man arrested near shelter; Drones credited in quick response

The Brief Joseph Edward Smith has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and reckless use of a firearm after being spotted near Haven shelter. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said the suspect allegedly made a statement about doing target practice and had a long rifle with a concealed handgun on him. Investigators say they are not treating this case as a mental health crisis call while they are checking to see if the suspect knew anyone at the shelter.



A man with a rifle in Pontiac was arrested after allegedly saying he was doing target practice near a domestic violence shelter. Now, Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies are crediting their eyes in the sky for helping take him down.

Meanwhile, law enforcement sources say this could have been much worse.

Big picture view:

Investigators say 21-year-old Joseph Edward Smith has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and reckless use of a firearm after being spotted near the Haven shelter for domestic violence survivors brandishing a rifle while dressed in Camo and firing shots.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said the suspect allegedly made a statement about doing target practice and had a long rifle with a concealed handgun on him.

The sheriff says he did not have a Concealed Pistol License. Investigators say they don’t know if the suspect knew anyone at the Haven shelter, but they moved in quickly using their Drones as First Responders, or ‘DFR’ program.

"Thankfully, the DFR very quickly located the individual in Camo, carrying, he’s got both a handgun and a long rifle and so, with that information, they can tell deputies the best angle to approach," said Bouchard. "This allowed us to have the tactics to have a rifle and to know which direction to approach and to have the individual position known as the deputies arrived. And with all of that, they were able to give him commands and take him into custody, safely for everybody. The best outcome."

What's next:

Investigators say they are not treating this case as a mental health crisis call while they are checking to see if the suspect knew anyone at the shelter.

So far they don’t believe he did.