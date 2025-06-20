The Brief An Allen Park gas station is offering super cheap gas as part of a grand opening for the BP site. Drivers in the area of Allen Road will notice a new station offering $1.99 a gallon - about as good a discount as people will see these days. Lines of vehicles have been seen down the street with not open pump in sight.



An Allen Park gas station is offering some of the cheapest gas prices in town over the next couple of days.

Drivers passing by the station on Allen Road will see the price of a gallon going for less than $2.

Big picture view:

The BP gas station at 7837 Allen Rd is offering gas for $1.99 a gallon - which is a major discount from the traditional gas prices offered around Metro Detroit.

According to the manager, the cheap prices have brought a continuous line of drivers looking to fill up for cheap.

"It's nice. I believe there's almost a mile or two miles of lines waiting outside," said Abe Nash, who manages of the BP gas station. "Got to see everyone, everyone's happy. It's a good time."

Dig deeper:

According to AAA, the average gas prices in Michigan come out to about $3.30 a gallon.

While the prices can fluctuate slightly, most stations offer similar fuel prices around the state. Over the past month, the average price for fuel has ticked up about 20 cents.

But in Allen Park, drivers can expect about a discount of $1.30 per gallon - which is about 40% off the original price.

Local perspective:

One Door Dash driver told FOX 2 his eyes popped out of his head when he saw the prices.

"It's unbelievable, I ain't seen prices like this in years," said Ameen.

The last time the average gas price was this cheap was in 2005, according to the Energy Information Administration.