Missing Allen Park teen hasn't been seen in a month

article

Allen Park Police are searching for a missing juvenile who disappeared in July.

Kallee King, 14, left on foot from the area of Quandt and Englewood in Allen Park on July 24. She hasn't been seen since.

King is considered voluntarily missing and isn't in any danger. However, family still have not seen her.

Allen Park police first reported her disappearance on July 29 and the department's spokesperson says the information hasn't changed.

She's 170 pounds and has brownish red hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on King's whereabouts can contact Allen Park police at (313) 386-7800.