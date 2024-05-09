Allen Park's Thunderbowl Lanes announces sale to Bowlero after 64 years

article

The cherished Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, built in 1960, is being sold to a national company.

"Thunderbowl Lanes is the largest privately held bowling center in the United States and has had the privilege of hosting a number of professional and collegiate tournaments over for the years, including the World Series of 300 bowling, USBC Masters, and NCAA Women’s Finals," according to an announcement made by Thunderbowl Lanes on Facebook on Thursday.

The bowling alley and its eight acres of land will be acquired by Bowlero Corp. The transaction is expected to close in June of 2024.

"For over the past 80 years, the Strobl family has been involved in all aspects of the bowling world and became the majority owners of Thunderbowl Lanes in 1997. The family would like to thank the bowling community, the City of Allen Park, the staff and the management of Thunderbowl Lanes for all wonderful memories and we wish for many more to come with Bowlero," according to Thunderbowl Lanes.

Bowlero is a publicly traded company that operates more than 300 bowling centers nationwide, and is the owner of the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Tour.

"The acquisition of Thunderbowl Lanes marks the company’s sixth location in Michigan," according to a news release from Bowlero.