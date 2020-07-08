Alternative Baseball for those with autism is coming to Wayne County looking for players, volunteers for 2021

"Look out COVID-19 - here comes Alternative Baseball to power through perceptions," said Taylor Duncan. "And Detroit, we're coming for you next."

Taylor Duncan almost sounds like he is calling the play by play, but really, he is really calling people to play - it is Alterative Baseball for people with autism.

"It just takes one opportunity and one chance to show what we can do - and all they have to do is encourage us to be the best we can be, and that's what we do for our players," he said.

Duncan is 24 and from Georgia. He has autism and says he was often lectured on what he could not do, growing up.

"I faced a lot of social stigma perceptions per se of what one with autism can and cannot accomplish," he said. "And it often precluded me from having the same opportunities to play baseball growing up."

So now, he is concentrating on what he can do and what he is done is launch Alternative Baseball programs all over the country. He is now bringing the program to Wayne County.

They are planning to launch in the spring of 2021 hopefully post Covid - so they are recruiting right now.

"We're looking for volunteers and we're looking for players to help us get this Wayne County program off the ground and running," Duncan said.

He says, so many times people with autism and other special needs are underserved - but this program gives them an opportunity to succeed both on and off the field, giving them confidence and so much more.

"We're all learning how to work together as a team," he said. "They're already productive in society but I would have to say they're amplifying it 10 times more after coming through our program."

And there is no age limit - no real experience necessary.

"Any experience - all experience levels, you just have to be over the age of 15 to participate, but there's no maximum age cap. You can be a millennial or a centennial to participate," he said.

The only real requirement - the desire to play ball.

"They're all in similar shoes - they're all forming friendships that are going to last the rest of their lives because there's just such a strong bond that's created through being a part of Alternative Baseball."

To learn more about being a player or volunteer, go to alternativebaseball.org