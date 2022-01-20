Amazon's first in-store shopping experience to open later this year

Amazon is opening its first-ever physical clothing store called Amazon Style later this year.

The store will feature display items, allowing for more options to shop for, and excludes "clutter" caused by clothing racks, according to a press release.

Customers at the store will use the Amazon Shopping app to scan an item's QR code to see sizes, colors, customer reviews and additional product details.

Items can either be added to a fitting room, or they can be sent directly to the store's pickup counter.

Customers that opt for a fitting room will have their chosen items sent there within minutes, according to the company. Customers will also be able to continue shopping from their fitting room by requesting more styles and sizes.

Amazon Style will also make recommendations according to each customer's algorithm as they shop. Customers can also share their preferences with the company such as style, fit and more to receive a more refined recommendation.

According to Amazon, shopping deals will also be matched to customer's according to their preferences in the Amazon Shopping app.

The first Amazon Style store is slated to open later this year at The Americana at Brand in greater Los Angeles, CA.

More information about Amazon Style can be found on www.aboutamazon.com.

