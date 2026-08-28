Ambassador Bridge Backup: Suspect arrested after disrupting bridge travel

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The Brief Windsor police arrested a suspect during an investigation on the Ambassador Bridge. Police warned of delays and possible traffic disruptions at the international crossing. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m.



Windsor police arrested an individual following a disruption to travel on the Ambassador Bridge on Friday.

Law enforcement say they apprehended one suspect during an "active investigation" around mid-afternoon on Friday.

Ambassador Bridge Back-up

Police are on scene of the Ambassador Bridge for an investigation, the Windsor police department said on Friday.

What we know:

A massive backup before the Ambassador Bridge was due to a police situation.

Windsor police say an active investigation is underway after one suspect was arrested.

There is no risk to public safety.

Police warned to expect delays and "possible traffic disruptions."

What we don't know:

Windsor police did not clarify what situation was unfolding or why an individual was in custody.