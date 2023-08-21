AMBER Alert suspect photos: 2 women accused of abducting infant twins from Livonia

Police are searching for two women accused of abducting 3-week-old twin boys from Livonia.

The disappearance of Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges prompted an AMBER Alert to be issued Monday morning. Police said they are looking for the two unknown women, who may be in a black Jeep with chrome trim around the passenger window. The license plate number is MI EHD1130.

The Jeep was last seen near the Quality Inn on Plymouth Road in Livonia.

Police said the boys are believed to only be wearing diapers.

"As far as I know, my daughter and her family was at a hotel staying because their home had gotten broken into," the boys' grandmother Lolita Vann said."A lady reached out to my daughter via Facebook saying that she could help my daughter with diapers; she needed a place to stay, different types of resources because she was a new mom."

Vann said that she believes the woman who reached out to help kidnapped her grandsons, based on what she has heard from the children's father.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Livonia police at 734-466-2470, ext 2 or 911.