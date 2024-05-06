Suspect wanted after 2 killed, 1 hurt in Southwest Detroit shooting

Police are now searching for the shooter after two people were killed and another person injured Sunday afternoon in Southwest Detroit.

According to police, an older Dodge Durango and newer model gray Durango were parked outside of a home in the 3800 block of 33rd, near Michigan Avenue, around 2 p.m. when a man got out of the gray Durango. He started shooting outside of the home before going inside the house and firing more rounds.

Two women were struck and killed, while a man who was shot is in critical condition.

Police do not know who the shooter was, and they are seeking help identifying the people from both Durangos.

"It appears they knew each other, so that's going to give us a little bit, but other than that, this is what we have at this point," said Asst. Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.