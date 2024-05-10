Pharmacy founder sentenced in Michigan to 10 years in fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people

It's been more than a decade since a fungal meningitis outbreak killed 64 people across the United States – now the co-founder of the pharmacy that shipped the tainted steroid injections will spend at least the next decade in prison.

Barry Cadden was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison for the 2012 outbreak that killed 11 people in Michigan.

Cadden founded the New England Compounding Center which shipped out contaminated steroids across the country in 2012. More than 700 patients contracted meningitis infections from the injections.

Cadden pleaded no contest to 11 counts of involuntary manslaughter. As part of the plea, Cadden was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison.

On Friday, family members got a chance to tell Cadden how they feel.

"This is hard because Mother's Day is two days away - it's been 11 years - six months - 23 days since we lost our mom," said Gene Keyes.

Keyes' mother, Sally Roe, received the injection to ease her pain but it ended her life.

"She only lived 30 days from the time she got her steroid shot until the time she passed," Keyes said.

Fungal meningitis is a fungus in the brain that causes swelling around the brain and spinal cord.

Keyes said her doctor's office called her in 2012 to let her know that her injection might have been tainted and he played the call in court for Cadden's sentencing.

"I'm calling all the patients to warn them about the steroid that's been recalled," the voicemail said.

Cadden and supervising pharmacist Glenn Chinn were both charged in federal and state courts. The facility wasn't sterile and they had been cited before.

Victims said they put profits over people. That includes Penny Lapierer, whose husband, Lyn, died just before he turned 62.

"You sit on the couch and cry and cry. Tearing your heart out crying. I can still remember that," Lapierer said. "All because of his greed. Just imagine losing your spouse; having to make decisions what to do with their body. Planning a funeral. Then reality hits and you can no longer afford to stay in your home."

If Keyes would have had it his way, there wouldn't have been a plea deal. He said Cadden should spend the rest of his life in prison for the people who died and were injured.

"Look at the oxford school shooting. (Cadden) got life for four people. He killed over 77 and he's serving ten years - a little over ten years - so I don't see where the justice is in our court system," he said.

Lapierer is ready to put this behind her her.

"You have to forgive because I don't want to carry that burden. Life goes on and my life is going on‌," she said.

It's not clear if there will be any restitution for the victims.

Chinn will be back in court next week.