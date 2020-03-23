American Coney Island feeds homeless during Coronavirus crisis

The coney island is as synonymous with Detroit as the car. One of the most iconic coney islands in Detroit - American Coney Island - is helping the homeless as downtown Detroit turns into a ghost town.

American Coney Island is doing what it can to make sure the needy are cared for during the coronavirus.

People like TJ, who has nowhere to go and nothing to eat. He got a hot meal on Monday at American Coney Island but couldn't believe it when someone told him they were giving away food.

"I'm unemployed at the moment so it's hard for me already," he said.

With the city of Detroit, and every other city in Michigan, virtually vacated because of the coronavirus, American Coney Island has stepped.

"When there's nobody down here that tin cup runs dry and people aren't eating. This is America, we can't have that," said former FOX 2 reporter Charlie LeDuff.

LeDuff is now the Head of Marketing for American Coney and was there Monday during the lunch hours in Downtown Detroit where they handed out the iconic meal to people in need.

They also followed social distancing rules and sanitized the restaurant to keep everyone safe.

"Shelters have closed, churches have closed so the homeless who are already forgotten regardless, are even more forgotten," said owner Grace Keros. "We want to help them "

For customers who were able to pay, 100% of those proceeds will be donated to Motor City Mitten Mission, an organization dedicated to helping the sick, homeless, and needy.

The organization will also deliver coney dogs to people living on the streets who can't make it the restaurant

"We're going to be delivering tonight to all of our homeless friends in the street who do not have shelter. This is vital right now our funds are dwindling," said Gail Marlow with the mission.

As government officials work to end the COVID 19 crisis, people are working to focus on the good In this situation

Sot 6 if we don't think about others right now we didn't learn anything from this mess," Keros said.

