The Brief The Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit has released its lineup, which includes actors Sam Richardson, Christopher McDonald, former Lion Dexter Bussey, and more. This year's parade will be the 99th edition of America's Thanksgiving Parade.



The lineup for the Detroit Thanksgiving Parade was announced this week, giving Southeast Michigan another reason to look forward to the colder months of the year.

Smooshed between the spooky season of Halloween and the end-of-year surge of holidays in December, Thanksgiving's arrival means the cooler seasons are finally settling in, Detroit sports are in full swing, and the best food of the year will soon be prepared.

Along with the fun of everyone's favorite Thursday, the annual Thanksgiving parade will also take place down Woodward Avenue.

Detroit Thanksgiving Parade Lineup

This will be the 99th edition of America's Thanksgiving Parade, which is presented by Gardner White.

The Parade Company said this year's theme is "Thanksgiving is Better in Detroit!" and will include two grand marshals: Mayor Mike Duggan and former TV anchor Devin Scillian.

But that's not all that's on tap. Other addition to the parade include:

Disney's The Lion King

Sam Richardson

Christopher McDonald

Dexter Bussey

Miss Michigan Hannah Palmer

Spongebob SquarePants and Patrick Star

Roary and Paws

Hooper and Nitro

Santa Claus