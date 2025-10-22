America's Thanksgiving Parade 2025: Lineup for 99th edition in Detroit announced
(FOX 2) - The lineup for the Detroit Thanksgiving Parade was announced this week, giving Southeast Michigan another reason to look forward to the colder months of the year.
Smooshed between the spooky season of Halloween and the end-of-year surge of holidays in December, Thanksgiving's arrival means the cooler seasons are finally settling in, Detroit sports are in full swing, and the best food of the year will soon be prepared.
Along with the fun of everyone's favorite Thursday, the annual Thanksgiving parade will also take place down Woodward Avenue.
Detroit Thanksgiving Parade Lineup
This will be the 99th edition of America's Thanksgiving Parade, which is presented by Gardner White.
The Parade Company said this year's theme is "Thanksgiving is Better in Detroit!" and will include two grand marshals: Mayor Mike Duggan and former TV anchor Devin Scillian.
But that's not all that's on tap. Other addition to the parade include:
- Disney's The Lion King
- Sam Richardson
- Christopher McDonald
- Dexter Bussey
- Miss Michigan Hannah Palmer
- Spongebob SquarePants and Patrick Star
- Roary and Paws
- Hooper and Nitro
- Santa Claus
The Source: A news release from The Parade Company was cited for this story.