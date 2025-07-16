article

The Brief Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of three NFL wide receivers that will be featured on a box of cereal from General Mills. The Detroit Lion's iconic headstand celebration graces a box of Honey Nut Cheerios.



During the first play of the second quarter, Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a short pass from Jared Goff to score Detroit's first points against the Green Bay Packers last November.

What followed was an iconic touchdown celebration that lasted only a second - but will live forever.

Further proof of St. Brown's headstand cementing its longevity is the cover of a new Honey Nut Cheerio cereal box.

Big picture view:

St. Brown is joined by his divisional wide receiver rival Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase as the key ingredients behind three newly-branded Cheerio flavors.

The initiative is part of General Mills plan for a second year of its "Cereal Training Camp" which pays homage to the three athlete's iconic celebrations.

"They’re bringing that same flair to the breakfast aisle with ‘tastes like a touchdown’ flavors," a press release from the company announced.

New Cheerio flavors

St. Brown's new box is officially called the "Honey Handstand" and the Lion wide receiver in orange and brown colors.

Photo via General Mills.

Jefferson's new cereal comes on a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch called "Jetta Mix." It combines frosted lemon cheerios with the newly released strawberry flavor of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Chase's box features the "Lucky Strut" on a serving of Lucky Charms.

There is also a Reese's Puffs cereal box with all three players on the front.

"Growing up, I never would have thought I’d be on a cereal box, and I had a blast recreating my headstand for Honey Nut Cheerios — the OG cereal for me," St. Brown said.