Analyst: Immunity in SCOTUS Trump decision the latest twist in 'chaotic' political climate

A pivotal decision from a conservative-majority US Supreme Court on Monday could spark shockwaves through November’s election.

An unprecedented 6-to-3 ruling says former presidents have immunity from prosecution over "official acts."

The high court then passed down President Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case to a US district judge.

Trump — the presumptive Republican presidential nominee — called the SCOTUS decision a big win. Because if he becomes president again — he could assign an attorney general to drop his case or pardon himself.

Former Republican Michigan legislator — and Trump supporter — Andrew "Rocky" Raczkowski, weighed in.

"The momentum has really shifted perpetually onto the Trump side and the Republican side of the ticket," said Raczkowski, the former Michigan State House majority leader. "President Trump really needs to keep doing what he’s doing - and that is going out to the masses, and talking to the people. Because he is the largest recruiter for Republican voters and the Republican platform."

The decision in the Trump immunity case comes days after — what many political analysts consider — a poor debate performance by President Joe Biden.

Reports say Biden is meeting with family at Camp David for an important decision on the future of his campaign.

"The biggest room in the world is the room for improvement, we definitely have room to grow there," said Detroit City Councilman Coleman Young II. "The reason why we are where we are in the City of Detroit - why we have the lowest unemployment that we've had, the reason why we're having the advancements and the billions of dollars that we are investing in the City of Detroit is because of President Joe Biden. He deserves four more years."

Both situations will create an interesting dynamic with both national conventions just weeks away, where both Biden and Trump are expected to accept their nominations.

Oakland University Political Science Professor Dave Dulio remarked on the uncertainty of the moment.

"I think there’s one word that describes the last four to five days in presidential politics and that is simply chaotic," he said. "We've never seen anything like this on so many fronts. It will absolutely have an impact on how the race proceeds."