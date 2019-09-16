Analyst: UAW targeted GM for a reason as members march

The strike continues at General Motors plants in Warren and all across the country.



But negotiations between both sides also appear to be continuing. That gives a lot of people hope that this could all end sooner rather than later.

Workers used cries of solidarity as the strike approached one full day off the job at GM at the Warren Transmission Plant. The Chrysler UAW workers outnumbered GM workers on Monday evening.

"I took my off-day to come here and support my fellow UAW workers because we want to have a fair contract and it's right. it's only right," said one worker.

That's probably because the Warren facility has been idle for months. GM says the UAW rejected a proposal that would have reallocated this and other plants.

Still, members say they are fighting for more and they know what happens with GM will likely impact the next round of negotiations with Chrysler and Ford.

"This is pattern bargaining," said Marick Masters, Wayne State University professor. "They targeted GM for a reason. They are hoping to get the best deal possible to set the stage for other two negotiations."

The UAW has been on strike before but experts say not like this. GM went to social media with details of the offer that was rejected by the UAW. It is a move that some say had to happen, given the fact that top union officials are under federal investigation. There have been allegations of bribery during the 2015 negotiations.

"I don't believe that the UAW leadership felt they had the credibility to take a contract to the workers without a strike," said Nolan Finley, Detroit News columnist. "The workers would have thought; did they take bribes again? Why was this so easy?"

As for the now public offer from GM that was rejected, the UAW responded in a letter to GM saying: "We are disappointed that the company waited until just two hours before the contract expired to make what we regard as its first serious offer. Had we received this proposal earlier in the process, it may have been possible to reach a tentative agreement and avoid a strike."

GM issued a brief but telling statement on Monday: "Negotiations have resumed. Our goal remains to reach an agreement that builds a stronger future for our employees and our business."

"There is no reason for them to sit at the table if they are far apart and not making any progress," Masters said.

"It does give me hope but for them to say that they are not budging on different issues, these are important to us and things that we are willing to strike for," said one worker.

As for the workers here on the picket line we've seen a lot of families out here. they tell me this is what it’s about. They want their kids to see this and be seen so everyone knows who they are fighting for.