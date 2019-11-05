Andiamo Cooking School Contest rules

Who Can Enter

1. Entrants must be legal Michigan residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the methods of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of New World Communication of Detroit, Inc., owner of television station WJBK-FOX 2 (“Sponsor”) and Andiamo restaurants, their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter

3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one entry per e-mail address per hour. The giveaway begins at or about 9:00 a.m. September 30, 2019, and all entries must be received by 10:00 p.m., local time, on October 27, 2019.

4. To enter, access the online contest entry form at www.fox2detroit.com/contest. Follow all instructions to complete the form, including writing a short essay (up to 100 words) of why you would like to be the next FOX2 ”chef” to cook with Chef Jim of Andiamo . Essays over 100 words will be disqualified.

5. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of WJBK-FOX 2 giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

6. WJBK and Sponsor will select 5 finalists by random drawing from among valid entries on October 28, 2019. One winner will then be selected from among the finalists by a panel of judges on or about November 4, 2019. Essays will be judged based on creativity and why you would like to be the next FOX2 ”chef” to cook with Chef Jim of Andiamo

The Prize

7. The winner will be notified by email or phone on or about November 4, 2019, and invited to a pre-taped cooking session with Chef Jim at a selected Andiamo location, on a date and time to be determined by Sponsor. The pre-taped cooking session may be telecast on a future date to be determined by FOX 2; provided that Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, elect not to telecast in which event that portion of the prize will not be awarded. The winner will also receive a $100 gift certificate for Andiamo restaurants. The approximate retail value of the prize is $100. The prize is provided by Andiamo and FOX 2.

8. The winner will be notified by e-mail on or about November 4, 2019. The winner must complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release within 4 days of notification and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits. If the winner is not available to participate in the cooking session on the date and time designated by Sponsor, then, in Sponsor’s discretion, that portion of the prize will not be awarded.

9. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner. The winner cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

10. The winner is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

11. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 30-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

12. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received and will be picked in the discretion of the judges.

13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

14. These giveaway rules are available at FOX2Detroit.com, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WJBK-FOX 2 16550 West 9 Mile, Southfield, MI 48075.

15. For the name of the prize winner, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period to: Andiamo Cooking School Contest, BOX 2000, Southfield, MI 48037-2000.

16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at FOX2Detroit.com.