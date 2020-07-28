Andiamo's sweet pea pesto recipe

Andiamo's executive chef Jim Oppat joined us on The Nine to share a recipe you can make at home.

You can watch in the video player as he prepares a sweet pea pesto, and get the recipe below.

SWEET PEA PESTO

Ingredients to Yield 1 quart - best to make large batch and freeze as needed

12oz green peas, assorted

6oz basil fresh

3oz mint fresh

1oz garlic clove

4 oz parmesan grated

4oz pistachios, shelled

1oz lemon juice

2 cups olive oil

1.5 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

Method:

In vita-mix blender or other type of food processor, add all ingredients except oil and puree

Slowly add oil to emulsify

Use water if needed to make completely smooth and emulsify, meaning to form smooth puree

Advertisement

Multiple Uses as Demonstrated by the Chef:

Use on as the main sauce on a pasta

Glaze for grilled meats, poultry and fish

Marinade and dressing for grilled vegetables

Sauce for a bruschetta platter

Blend with mayonnaise for a perfect salad dressing, season with lemon juice, salt and pepper

