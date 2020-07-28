Expand / Collapse search

Andiamo's sweet pea pesto recipe

FOX 2 Detroit

(FOX 2) - Andiamo's executive chef Jim Oppat joined us on The Nine to share a recipe you can make at home. 

You can watch in the video player as he prepares a sweet pea pesto, and get the recipe below. 

SWEET PEA PESTO

Ingredients to Yield 1 quart - best to make large batch and freeze as needed

  • 12oz green peas, assorted
  • 6oz basil fresh
  • 3oz mint fresh
  • 1oz garlic clove
  • 4 oz parmesan grated
  • 4oz pistachios, shelled
  • 1oz lemon juice
  • 2 cups olive oil
  • 1.5 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper

Method:
    In vita-mix blender or other type of food processor, add all ingredients except oil and puree 
    Slowly add oil to emulsify
    Use water if needed to make completely smooth and emulsify, meaning to form smooth puree

Multiple Uses as Demonstrated by the Chef:
    Use on as the main sauce on a pasta
    Glaze for grilled meats, poultry and fish
    Marinade and dressing for grilled vegetables
    Sauce for a bruschetta platter
    Blend with mayonnaise for a perfect salad dressing, season with lemon juice, salt and pepper
 