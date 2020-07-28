Andiamo's sweet pea pesto recipe
(FOX 2) - Andiamo's executive chef Jim Oppat joined us on The Nine to share a recipe you can make at home.
You can watch in the video player as he prepares a sweet pea pesto, and get the recipe below.
SWEET PEA PESTO
Ingredients to Yield 1 quart - best to make large batch and freeze as needed
- 12oz green peas, assorted
- 6oz basil fresh
- 3oz mint fresh
- 1oz garlic clove
- 4 oz parmesan grated
- 4oz pistachios, shelled
- 1oz lemon juice
- 2 cups olive oil
- 1.5 tsp salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
Method:
In vita-mix blender or other type of food processor, add all ingredients except oil and puree
Slowly add oil to emulsify
Use water if needed to make completely smooth and emulsify, meaning to form smooth puree
Multiple Uses as Demonstrated by the Chef:
Use on as the main sauce on a pasta
Glaze for grilled meats, poultry and fish
Marinade and dressing for grilled vegetables
Sauce for a bruschetta platter
Blend with mayonnaise for a perfect salad dressing, season with lemon juice, salt and pepper