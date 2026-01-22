Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: A bit more snow Thursday as temps start to fade ahead of arctic blast

By
Published  January 22, 2026 6:16am EST
Dusting of snow before the coldest air of the season arrives

Metro Detroit sees a bit of snow today ahead of the coldest weather we've had this season. Alan Longstreet breaks down the next few days.

The Brief

    • A dusting of snow to an inch in isolated areas is possible Thursday.
    • Temps start to fade, with single-digit wind chills expected.
    • They fall even further Friday when a Cold Weather Advisory goes into effect for double-digit negative wind chills.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The coldest air of the season is on the way, but first we have to get through a little more snow. 

Coverage will be more chaotic than yesterday and totals will be lower. A dusting is the most likely outcome for most, with localized spots snagging closer to an inch. 

Temps fade today, so plan on single-digit wind chills. 

VIEW: Detroit warming centers

The coldest air arrives Friday and Saturday, when wind chills as low as -25 degrees are a good bet. 

Michigan will be under a Cold Weather Advisory from 1 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday due to this dangerous cold.

Sunday snow continues to look more likely. It is way too early for concrete totals, but "enough to shovel" is not a wild idea. The cold holds into next week, though not quite to the levels we’ll see Friday and Saturday.

